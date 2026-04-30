Persian Gulf security ‘non-negotiable’ for Iran: VP

In a message issued on Thursday marking Persian Gulf National Day, the vice president addressed the littoral states of the Persian Gulf, saying, “The time has come to move beyond fragile support structures and to revise strategic calculations.”

He also issued a stark warning to “interfering powers” and reminded Iran’s southern neighbors that a shift away from “extra-regional” reliance is now necessary.

Aref described Iran as the region’s “elder brother” and a stabilizing anchor, saying that lasting peace can only be achieved through cooperation and shared strength among Persian Gulf littoral states.

He pointed out that Persian Gulf National Day, beyond being a historic commemoration, symbolizes the unchangeable will of Iran’s sovereign authority and reflects the country’s national power.

The Persian Gulf is not only an economic lifeline for the world, but also a test of national resolve for the Islamic Republic, Aref emphasized.

"As the region stands on the threshold of major developments, the security in the Persian Gulf is a non-negotiable issue for the government and the nation of Iran, he underlined.

MNA/IRN