Iran closes Hormuz Strait again following US violations

The spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state under strict armed forces control, after the US continued piracy despite Iran’s good-faith agreement to allow limited managed tanker transits.

Following previous agreements reached in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in good faith, agreed to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated breaches of commitment, continue their piracy and sea robbery under the so-called blockade, he said.

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces,” the military spokesman said.

It is declared that as long as the United States does not end the complete freedom of movement of vessels from Iran’s ports to other destinations and from other destinations to Iran’s ports, the situation of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous state, he concluded.

MNA/