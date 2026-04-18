India summons Iran ambassador

According to local Indian media, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced in a statement that the south Asian country has summoned the Iranian ambassador.

The media report claims that two Indian-flagged ships had been fired at by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs lodged a protest over the alleged shooting at the ships in the summoning session.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran said it had reimposed military control over the Hormuz Strait after the US breach of the ceasefire by continuing its alleged maritime blockade.

The Iranian side has not reacted to the summoning by the time this news was being published by Mehr.

MNA/6804427