20 ships turned back at Strait of Hormuz

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Saturday, citing ship owners and shipping agents, that about 20 ships that were in line to enter the Persian Gulf via Lark Island have finally returned to the Sultanate of Oman despite agreeing to pay the tolls determined by Iran.

According to the WSJ report, these ships, which were carrying billions of dollars in cargo, had previously agreed to pay the tolls set by Iran. According to some reports, the tolls were about $2 million per ship.

The ships turned back to Oman despite announcing their readiness to pay the tolls and coordinating with Iran.

The report also noted that Iran had informed mediators that it would limit the number of ships allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period and would charge the ships with tolls.

Earlier on Saturday, the IRGC Navy Command announced a new change in the state of the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized: The state of the Strait of Hormuz will return to the previous state.

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