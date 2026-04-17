Relying on people "main pillar of confronting enemy"

Speaking in this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, held at the University of Tehran, he emphasized, “Trust in the Almighty God and rely upon people are two of the main pillars in confronting the enemy under the condition of ceasefire.”

Turning to the ceasefire in Lebanon, Ayatollah Khatami hailed the resistance of the Lebanese people and fighters of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement, which forced the Israeli enemy to accept the ceasefire.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent war of aggression imposed by the US and Israeli regime against the Iranian people on February 28, stressing that the powerful Armed Forces of the country are fully prepared to give a crushing response to the evil act of enemies of the country with utmost power.

He also thanked the Resistance Front, including Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), also known as Hash al-Shaabi, and the countries that did not accompany the terrorist US government, such as China, Russia, Italy, and Spain, in the war.

He seized the opportunity to congratulate the National Day of the Army, which falls on Farvardin 29 (April 18), and also the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 1979.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, which led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians.

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