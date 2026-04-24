Unyielding unity of people, officials defying US-Israel enemy

In a message posted on X social network late on Thursday, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani Commander of Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) wrote, “The unyielding unity displayed by the Iranian nation in the streets and complete cohesion among state officials represent the decisive support for the Resistance Front and its borderless holy fighters in their sacred war against the American-Zionist enemy.”

He went on to stress the iron unity binding the nation and the state, stating, “Those who say, ‘We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,’ and with the iron unity of the nation and the state, with complete obedience to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we will make the criminal aggressor regret it. One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; and that is the path of victory for Iran, dearer than life.”

The statement is in aligned with earlier messages from President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, who issued a collective response to US President Donald Trump, denouncing his remarks about “divisions between extremists and moderates” in Iran as unwarranted provocations.

They emphasized a common theme of national unity and defiance.

Ghaani’s message underscores a fundamental truth of the Islamic Republic’s strength which is the synchronized will of the masses and the institutions that form an impenetrable shield for the Axis of Resistance.

MNA