Stopping war hinges on US’s commitment to halting aggression

Araghchi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, late on Tuesday, emphasizing that the ultimate cessation of the cycle of the unprovoked aggression targeting Iran and Iran’s retaliation strictly hinges on the US’s commitment to halting the aggression and stopping Israeli atrocities in Lebanon.

Araghchi outlined the war crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime during their 40 days of unlawful military aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

"Iran, in a responsible approach, has responded positively to the good offices of mediators aimed at establishing a ceasefire and ending the war in the West Asia region," he said.

"However, the realization of this objective requires the United States to fulfill its commitments to halt the war and to stop the Israeli regime’s escalation in Lebanon."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi repeated Iran's appreciation of the "principled and honorable stance" adopted by Spain to condemn the aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The valuable positions adopted by Spain in defending international law and human values have been noted and praised by the Iranian nation and the international community, and they will never be forgotten," he stated.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the responsibility of all countries to condemn the crimes and to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice.

For his part, Albares described support for international law, human values, and opposition to war as fundamental principles of Spain’s foreign policy, emphasizing that Madrid had, from the very beginning of the aggression, underlined the illegality of military attacks against Iran.

He underscored the necessity for all parties to focus on diplomatic efforts to restore stability and lasting security in the region.

MNA