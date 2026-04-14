Iran, Turkey FMs discuss regional developments in call

In the phone call, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the recent Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.
MNA/IRN86127682
TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon to discuss regional developments.
In the phone call, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the recent Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.
News ID 243634
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