  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2026, 5:20 PM

Iran, Japan FMs hold phone call on ties, Islamabad Talks

Iran, Japan FMs hold phone call on ties, Islamabad Talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the latest regional developments, bilateral relations, and Islamabad Talks.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several military commanders, and civilians.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces executed a series of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damages and prolonged the conflict.

A two-week ceasefire was brokered on April 8, allowing for negotiations in Islamabad, where Iran proposed a ten-point plan seeking US troop withdrawal from the region and the lifting of sanctions. 

MNA

News ID 243663

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