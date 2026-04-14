Iran, Oman top diplomats discuss latest regional developments

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Omani counterpart on the latest developments in the region concerning the ceasefire as well as talks between Iran and US in Islamabad for the termination of war in the region.

Expressing his thanks for Oman’s responsible and principled stances regarding the regional developments, especially the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to preserving regional peace and stability with the cooperation and participation of all countries in the region, away from destructive US interventions.

The foreign minister of Oman, for his part, welcomed Iran's responsible approach in accepting the continuation of the ceasefire, expressing hope that the peace and stability would return to the region as soon as possible.

MNA