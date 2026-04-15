A Pakistani delegation to visit Iran amid ceasefire talks

Speaking in a press conference attended by journalists in Tehran on Wednesday, Baghaei said in a response to a question about a potential visit of a Pakistani delegation to Iran on Wednesday "We will probably host a Pakistani delegation today. This visit will be a continuation of the talks in Islamabad. The Pakistani side has held consultations and discussions with the Americans, and during today's visit we will discuss stances and views in detail."

In response to a question about some Pakistani officials talking about resuming negotiations between Iran and the United States, while at the same time the US Vice President has made statements against Iran regarding Iran's nuclear activities, he said, "I don't know how to express Iran's position regarding nuclear weapons. The fact that American officials insist on pretending that they are not aware of Iran's positions is a sign of their ill will. Iran's position on nuclear weapons is clear, it is our principles, our religious teachings, and our doctrine, that we are not seeking nuclear weapons."

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