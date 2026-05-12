IRGC holds major 5-day combat exercise around Tehran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Tehran unit has concluded a large-scale military exercise, with its commander reporting full combat readiness across all participating battalions and special operations teams.

The drill, named the "Martyred Commander" exercise in honour of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Khamenei, was conducted over five days and nights across operational areas surrounding Tehran. It was carried out under the codeword "Labbayk Ya Khamenei" — a phrase of allegiance and devotion to the late leader.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the IRGC's Great Tehran Corps and the exercise's commanding officer, confirmed that all pre-rehearsed scenarios, individual combat techniques, and team tactics were executed and evaluated during the drill.

"Enhancing combat capability to confront any movement by the American-Zionist enemy was among the objectives and scenarios carried out in this exercise — and it was conducted successfully, with all exercise goals achieved," Hassanzadeh said.

MNA