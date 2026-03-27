Army drones attack Zionist largest transportation center

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s army has been attacking the Zionist regime’s military transport and logistics base, known as 6900 in Tel Aviv and the gathering place of the regime’s military forces at Ben Gurion Airport, with detonating drones since last night,” the statement released on Friday evening said.

“This wave of drone attacks was carried out with the aim of damaging the specialized forces of the child-killing Zionist regime’s army and disrupting the enemy’s facilities and systems,” it added.

“Unit 6900, as the main logistics arm and center for enemy aggression, has been in charge of moving and supplying aerial refueling equipment and transporting equipment to bases,” the army also said.

MNA