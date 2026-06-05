Iran, Oman to formulate new rules governing Hormuz Strait

“We are negotiating with our Omani friends to develop a mechanism for managing this strait... The Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in its continued closure,” Jalali told the Izvestia newspaper at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The ambassador noted that current events in the region have created entirely new conditions.

“This strait will be opened, but under new conditions. And these new conditions will be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities... These are the issues currently being discussed. We'll see and understand in the future what happens with this strait's fate,” Jalali added.

On Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran had made good progress in its dialogue with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, RIA Novosti reported.

MNA