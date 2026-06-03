Hezbollah cannot be eliminated, ignored despite all attempts

In an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen Media Network, which is close to resistance groups in the region, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said any end to the US-Israeli war on Iran must also include Lebanon, stressing both fronts are inseparable and part of a shared regional war.

The follwing is the tapscript of the interview republished from Al Mayadeen EN website:

Araghchi said Lebanon had paid a price during a war imposed on Iran by the US and "Israel", adding that Tehran had consistently maintained that any ceasefire or end to hostilities must extend to all fronts of the Resistance Axis, particularly Lebanon.

"We have been clear from the first day of discussions on negotiations and ceasefire arrangements that the war must end in Iran and across all resistance fronts, including Lebanon," Araghchi said.

The Iranian minister emphasized that Tehran does not seek to intervene in Lebanon's internal affairs, saying the country is a friend and ally. However, he argued that the wars on Iran and Lebanon became linked through Israeli military aggression and therefore must be concluded simultaneously.

Asked what he meant by a "shared fate" for Iran and Lebanon, Araghchi replied that either the war ends in both countries or it ends in neither.

Resistance deterrence prevented attack on Beirut

Addressing reports that US President Donald Trump played a role in preventing an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, Araghchi argued that deterrence by Iran and the Lebanese Resistance was the decisive factor.

According to Araghchi, Tehran communicated to Washington and regional governments that any major attack on Beirut would trigger a response from Iranian armed forces and could lead to the collapse of existing ceasefire arrangements.

He said Iranian military institutions, including the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, issued clear warnings that Tehran would respond if ceasefire violations continued.

"The factor that determined the course of events was the capability of the resistance and the readiness of our armed forces," he said.

Araghchi added that Iran conveyed its position directly to US officials and regional states, while several countries contacted Washington to urge restraint. He said that, ultimately, the planned attack on Beirut's southern suburb was prevented through US intervention.

The foreign minister also confirmed that indirect exchanges between Tehran and Washington remain ongoing despite the tensions. While formal negotiations have slowed, he said, messages continue to be exchanged, and Iran recently communicated its concerns regarding Israeli actions in Beirut to US officials.

Iran does not seek a prolonged war but is prepared for it

Araghchi further stated that the recent war demonstrated Iran's military resilience, saying the US and "Israel" initiated the war expecting a rapid victory but failed to achieve objectives such as forcing Tehran's surrender, changing the political system, or neutralizing Iran's missile capabilities.

"All of their calculations were wrong," Araghchi said, adding that the war ended with the US seeking negotiations rather than securing its stated goals.

When asked whether Trump wanted to avoid a return to war, Araghchi replied that "if reason prevails, the war will not return." He said Iran remains fully prepared for a prolonged war and stated that the country's military capabilities are stronger than before the war due to advances in domestic defense production.

At the same time, Araghchi insisted that Iran does not seek war and favors a negotiated solution based on "dignity, equality, and mutual respect." He warned, however, that Tehran would respond decisively to any future attack against Iran, arguing that recent wars had demonstrated the country's ability to sustain a long-term confrontation if necessary.

Iran reaffirms support for Hezbollah as part of Lebanon’s fabric

Regarding Lebanon, Araghchi rejected claims that Iran had linked the Lebanese and Iranian files for strategic purposes, arguing instead that "Israel" created that linkage through its military aggression against both Iran and Lebanon.

"We will never forget the Lebanese people, our friends and loved ones in Lebanon, who were targeted by Israel. Certainly, our fate is one when it comes to bringing this war to an end in Iran and across the region, and in Lebanon as well. That fate will remain linked and shared."

The Iranian foreign minister also reaffirmed Tehran's support for Hezbollah as a major component of Lebanon's political, social, and cultural landscape, saying that it cannot be removed or ignored despite Israeli efforts to weaken the movement.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs and believes Lebanese issues should be resolved through dialogue among Lebanese parties themselves.

"We have not intervened and will not intervene in Lebanon's domestic affairs," he said.

He added, "When the war ended and a ceasefire was reached, I spoke with the respected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. I told him frankly and requested that whenever it is stated that the war has ended on all fronts, Lebanon must be explicitly included in the text. In the end, that is exactly what happened."

"The war was imposed on Lebanon as a continuation of the war imposed on us," Araghchi said. "That is why we believe its end must come simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon."

Resistance not weakened after martyrdom of leaders

Araghchi said he has always believed in the resilience of the Resistance, arguing that it is not dependent on individuals.

“I have never been surprised by the capability of the Resistance. I always believe in it,” he said, adding that the martyrdom of key figures does not weaken such movements but instead strengthens their resolve and expands their ranks.

Araghchi referred to the legacy of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, saying that the Resistance is built on principles rather than figures, and that the blood of its leaders has historically contributed to its continued strength.

He added that while the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a “major tragedy and deep wound,” it ultimately reinforced Hezbollah rather than weakening it, as reflected on the ground.

The Iranian foreign minister said Western assessments were based on the assumption that the killing of senior figures would lead to collapse, both in Iran and among allied movements, but insisted that this expectation was proven wrong.

Iran vows to hold adversaries accountable

Araghchi also said Iran considers the martyrdom of Nasrallah a war crime carried out by the United States and “Israel”, adding that Tehran will not forget this crime and will pursue accountability.

He stressed that Iran views such killings as part of a broader pattern of aggression that will be met with continued political and legal efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

The foreign minister also said that Sheikh Naim Qassem had exceeded expectations in his leadership role, praising his conduct and ability to guide the movement during a critical period.

“I have great respect for him,” Araghchi said, adding that Hezbollah’s leadership had continued to operate with strength and determination despite the martyrdom of its former secretary-general.

MNA