Killing innocent children ‘assault on human conscience’

In a post published on June 04, which marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, he wrote that the human conscience must ask itself that "For what crime are innocent children being killed?”

On the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Baghaei published a photo of Seyyedeh Mahya Seddiqi Saber, the young daughter of the martyr Seyyed Mohammad Reza Seddiqi Saber, who was martyred during the Zionist regime's attack on his home in Astana Ashrafiyeh in July 2025.

The spokesman wrote on his personal page on one of the social networks, “June 4, the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, is a day when the human conscience must ask itself, “For what crime are innocent children being killed?

“Today we honor the memory of children who were supposed to dream, be happy, study, and build the future, but before they could even know life, they became victims of war crimes, occupation, apartheid, and bombing,” he continued.

From Gaza, the West Bank, and Beirut to Minab, Lamerd, Tehran, and many other places in Iran and the region where children have died under American and Zionist bombs and missiles, the truth is the same: no military goal, no political expediency, and no security justification can justify the killing of children.

Children are neither the side of war nor its tools. They are the living conscience of humanity. Every child who is killed or injured by the war crimes of the aggressors, a part of humanity is buried, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman underlined.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first illegal military assault against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second invasion began in late February and came to a halt in early April as part of a Pakistani-brokered ceasefire.

In both cases, Iran's mighty resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemy to accept a truce.

MNA/6850570