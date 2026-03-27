Minab school massacre only a bit of US-Israeli crimes: FM

Abbas Araghchi delivered the statement in an urgent meeting of the UN Rights Council on Friday to address the US-Israeli terrorist strike against Shajare Tayyebe Elementary school in the city of Minab, south of Iran, which left 175 students and teachers massacred in cold blood on February 28.

"Iran stands today amid the throes of an illegal war imposed by two bullying nuclear armed regimes, the United States and Israel," Araghchi said, adding that the "blatantly unjustified and brutal" aggression began when Tehran and Washington were engaging in a diplomatic process.

"They betrayed diplomacy for a second time in the course of nine months by torpedoing the negotiating table," he said, referring to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran in June 2025.

"Among the most harrowing manifestations of this aggression," maintained the minister, was the "calculated, phased assault on Shajare Tayyebe Elementary school."

Referring to the invading coalition's claim of possessing high-precision weapons, he noted that "no one can believe that the attack on the school was anything other than deliberate and intentional."

The attack on the school was a "war crime and a crime against humanity," highlighted Araghchi, urging "unequivocal condemnation by all and unambiguous accountability for the culprits."

He noted that the US military's cannot elude responsibility for the attack by branding it as an "incident" or a "miscalculation."

The remarks come as investigations by the US already show American forces have been responsible for the deadly attack.

MNA