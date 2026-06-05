US to bear responsibility for outcome of aggression on Iran

Warning that Washington would bear responsibility for the consequences of any aggression against Tehran, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized that any agreement between the United States and Iran should take into account the interests of Iran and its neighboring countries.

Russia supports efforts to maintain dialogue between the United States and Iran, Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia, adding that continued negotiations were essential and should be aimed at achieving a settlement that respects regional interests and excludes military methods.

Speaking about ongoing diplomatic efforts, Lavrov said Moscow strongly supports contacts between Washington and Tehran.

"Of course, they [the US] should be responsible first of all, but we strongly support the dialogue that is somehow taking place between Washington and Tehran through the mediation of the Pakistanis," Lavrov said, adding, "The Saudis and the Egyptians are also trying to provide assistance."

"it is very important that this dialogue continues. … And the agreement that will be reached should take into account the interests of Iran and its neighboring countries," he said.

Turning to regional security, Lavrov said Russia favors broader engagement between Arab states of the Persian Gulf and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We consider it important to promote dialogue between the Arab monarchies and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we are ready to contribute to this," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia had recently updated its security concept for the Persian Gulf and sent it to the six [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council countries and to Tehran.

"We will encourage dialogue. Of course, to begin with, it is necessary to completely exclude any military methods in the future," the Russian minister said.

MNA