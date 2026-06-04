  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jun 4, 2026, 10:16 AM

Ceremony held to mark passing anniv. of Imam Khomeini

Ceremony held to mark passing anniv. of Imam Khomeini

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – People from across Iran have gathered at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the south of the capital Tehran to mark the 37th anniversary since his passing on Thursday.

People from different cities and villages across the nation have come to Tehran, some on foot, to get together to mark the 37th passing of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Thursday.

Ceremony underway to mark passing anniv. of Imam Khomeini

Different Iranian officials, including the Judiciary head Ejei and Attorney General Montazeri have joined the people in the ceremony.

The message of the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will be read out later in the ceremony. 

Imam Khomeini passing anniversary ceremony brings the nation together each year to signal their unity in the face face of threats.

Foreign ambassadors and other guests are not attending the ceremony this year given the war conditions the country is under.

In a message that was read out in the ceremony, the Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei stressed the need to preserve unity to foil enemy's plot.

MNA/6849916

News ID 245027

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