Iran issues stark warning on IAEA chief’s biased statements

In a post on his X account on Friday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “Mr. Grossi has done nothing useful about Iran so far, and on the contrary, he only makes things worse with his destructive remarks from time to time.”

“In his latest statement, he stated, “No war can destroy Iran's nuclear capability, unless it is a nuclear war." He also said, "I hope that doesn't happen."

Is he [Grossi] the director general of an international organization or a media analyst? He [Grossi] has not yet condemned attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, including the two recent attacks on the Bushehr power plant site, and instead of issuing a serious warning about the effects of war on Iran's safeguarded nuclear program and any use of other destructive and illegal weapons, he is showing the way to destroy Iran's legitimate and legal nuclear activities, Gharibabadi underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly objects to the biased and passive statements by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and has issued a serious warning against it, he added.

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