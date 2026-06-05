Hezbollah pounds Israeli invading forces with rocket barrages

According to a statement released by the Lebanese resistance movement on Friday morning, its resistance fighters targeted Israeli troop concentrations and armored vehicles in several border towns including Yohmor al-Shaqif, Rashaf, al-Qantara, and Khiam.

The operations involved intense rocket barrages and squadrons of attack drones that repeatedly hammered gatherings of Israeli soldiers and their military hardware.

The historic area surrounding Beaufort Castle witnessed some of the fiercest fighting, where Hezbollah fighters hammered Israeli command posts and troop clusters with successive waves of artillery shells, heavy rocket fire, and precision drone strikes.

The resistance also reported the destruction of several Israeli Merkava tanks in the targeted assaults.

Hezbollah’s operations come as part of its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and in direct response to the Zionist regime’s continued aggression and attempts to occupy Lebanese territory, according to Press TV.

The Islamic resistance has repeatedly vowed to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and push back against Israeli incursions until the occupation forces are expelled.

The latest strikes underscore the growing effectiveness of the Axis of Resistance in confronting the Tel Aviv regime on multiple fronts, delivering painful blows to the occupation army despite its superior weaponry and air power.

MNA