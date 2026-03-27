Pezeshkian urges preventing division among Muslim states

In a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday night, President Pezeshkian described Iran’s strikes on US military bases and centers in the region as a natural and legitimate response to the source of the aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for the principled and valuable positions of the Malaysian government and people in condemning the illegal and inhuman US-Zionist aggression against Iran.

Pezeshkian stressed that Muslim countries must not allow the enemies of the Islamic world to take advantage of this issue to sow discord and ignite the flames of war across the region.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding policy, the president emphasized that Tehran has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons — a fact repeatedly confirmed by numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He dismissed Western claims of Iranian nuclear ambitions as a fabricated pretext used by the aggressors to justify their illegal and inhumane assault on Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We seek a complete end to the war and the restoration of security and tranquility in the region,” Pezeshkian stated, expressing hope that brotherly and Muslim countries would join efforts to save West Asia from the disaster that the enemies are seeking to impose.

The Malaysian prime minister, for his part, extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the late Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and a number of senior Iranian commanders, officials, and civilians killed in the US-Israeli military aggression.

He conveyed full solidarity and sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

Ibrahim referred to a resolution passed by the Malaysian Parliament — proposed by his government — that strongly condemns the US and Israeli aggression on Iran.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s firm and principled opposition to any violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Malaysian leader confirmed his country’s support for Iran’s rightful demand to end the war against the Islamic nation and to prevent any further military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He voiced deep concern over the rising tensions in West Asia and stressed the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives by Islamic countries to restore stability and security in the region.

MNA