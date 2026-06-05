Islamic Republic standing in a ‘privileged’ position in world

Turning to the recent developments in the region and the achievements gained by the Resistance Front, Tehran’s Interior Friday Prayers Leader Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari emphasized that the field reports indicate that the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has placed in a outstanding and privileged position on the international stage.

Speaking during this week Friday prayers held at Mausoleum of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) in downtown Tehran, the senior cleric pointed to “Ghadir” which is the codename of humanity's collective happiness, the key to human collective happiness, and the path to achieving a collective good life.

In fact, Ghadir is the method of realizing monotheism in social objectivity and the point of departure from individual servitude to collective and civilized servitude, the hojatoleslam underlined.

One of the most important manifestations of these conditions is the collapse of the enemy's psychological hegemony; a situation that can be seen from the tremors in the enemy's financial markets to the anxiety and concern of the Zionist regime.

Referring to the increase in the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said: "Today, the situation has changed in such a way that even issuing a statement by the country’s officials and the powerful Armed Forces causes concern and confusion among the enemies; an issue that indicates a change in the balance of power in favor of Iran.”

The interaction between the country's various organizations in the face of regional crises has been a manifestation of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has led to the failure of its enemies in the battlefield, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is known as a supporter of the oppressed nations of the region and an influential power in the regional equations.

MNA/ 6850807