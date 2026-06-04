Hezbollah leader rejects US brokered ceasefire with 'Israel'

Accoridng to Al Manar English webiste, Sheikh Qassem made the comments in a statement released on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, where he stressed that "Lebanon’s resistance was inspired by Imam Khomeini’s thought in liberating land from occupation."

The Hezbollah leader added that, 'We thank Iran for supporting our efforts to reclaim our land and defend our rights against Israeli-US aggression, despite the major challenges it faces, while also working to preserve the ceasefire and secure a comprehensive end to hostilities in Lebanon as part of ending the aggression against Iran."

He continued that, "The outcome of the direct negotiations is absurd, humiliating, and rejected in Lebanon, as reflected in the Washington statement outlining US-Israeli principles for Lebanon’s submission to the project of '“Greater Israel'."

Qassem went on to stress that, "Making the disarmament of the resistance the basis of any agreement means weakening Lebanon and threatening its existence, destabilising the country, sowing internal division in “Israel’s” interest, allowing it to achieve politically what it failed to achieve by war."

Later. in his message, Qassem appreciated Islamic Republic of Iran for its costly support for the movement and Lebanon.

He described the talks between Lebanon government and Israel brokered by Washington as show, calling for an end to them.

The Hezbollah leader said that the movement will continue its fight as long as Israeli occupying troops are present in the south Lebanon.

According to Qassem, "As long as occupation continnues, resistance will continue. We have given nobody commitments to stop resistance in the face of aggression. We will confront aggression with all might."

He went on to say that the Zionists settelments in the occupied Palestinian territories will not see peace when the Lebanese people are being killed and cities and villages are being destroyed by the occupying Zionist regime.

MNA/6850172