Germany’s failure at UNSC result of irresponsible policies

In a post on his X account on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council — for the first time in decades — is a stark rebuke from the international community. It reflects growing global outrage over the German ruling establishment’s irresponsible, hypocritical, and complicit stance toward the genocide in Gaza and US-Israel’s military aggression against Iran. Germany, one of the largest suppliers of lethal weapons to Israel, has consistently justified the genocide of Palestinians. And when the Israeli regime launched its aggression on Iran, Berlin refused to condemn it; instead, it shamelessly described it as “dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us.”

The world is changing. Nations are no longer judging governments by their lofty rhetoric about international law, but by their actual behavior. Those who choose to ignore this shift will inevitably pay a heavy diplomatic price, he added.

MNA