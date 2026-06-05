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Jun 5, 2026, 11:13 AM

Explosion halts oil loading at Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal

Explosion halts oil loading at Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Oman's Mina al Fahal oil terminal suspended loading operations on Friday following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring berths (SMBs).

"The blast occurred between the terminal's SBM 1 and SBM 2 berths," the sources said. It was not immediately clear when the attack took place. Shipping data from LSEG showed several supertankers anchored off the port on Friday.

Following reports of a temporary suspension, operations at Oman's Mina Al Fahal port have resumed and are proceeding normally, the Oman News Agency reported Friday, citing a statement from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency, with sources pointing to an alleged drone attack as the cause

The Mina al Fahal incident comes days after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had targeted a U.S. military ship hosting a "control and command center" while it was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

MNA

News ID 245049

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