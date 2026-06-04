Imam Khomeini's insights show Iran's path forward: Leader

At the start of his message, the Leader also offered congratulations on the anniversary of Eid Ghadir while extended his condolences on the passing of Imam Khomeini.

In his message, the Leader stressed preserving unity and rejecting differences in opinion and political thoughts in the face of enemy's anymosity.

Ayatollah Khemeni noted that the enemy is waging a hybrid war against the country comprising both military and psycholigical warfare.

He noted that the enemy has been deafeted militariliy and now is trying to reverse course by sowing differences and division among the Iranian nation to achieve its sinister goals. He asserted that the enemy is using its divisive tool to disappoint people and thurn them against their government.

The Leader stressed preserving unity by the people and government officials to thwart the enemy's plots.

MNA/6849916