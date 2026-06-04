Massive Ghadir feast held in Tehran, other cities

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhuʻl-Hijjah in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

According to Iranian officials, similiar celebrations are being held in 1,000 Iranian towns alongside the capital Tehran.

The ceremony in Tehran is being held between two iconic aquares, Imam Hosssein in downtown the capital to Azadi Square in the west of the capital on Thursday.

There are mawkibs (tents) beng set up by the organizaers to serve people with beverages and sandwiches.

There are also programs for children to play..