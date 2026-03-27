Enemy’s warplanes attack nuclear sites in Yazd, Arak

“The Ardakan Yellow Cake Factory in Yazd Province was targeted by the American-Zionist enemy a few minutes ago, AEOI said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that this incident did not result in any release of radioactive materials outside the complex, and therefore, there is no concern threatening citizens or surrounding areas,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Markazi Province governor officie announced in a statement on Friday evening that “The Khondab Heavy Water Complex was targeted by the American and Zionist enemy in two stages.”

“These attacks did not result in any human casualties and, given the safety measures taken in advance, do not pose any danger to the people of the region,” Markazi Province said.

The governor office of Markazi also said that an industrial unit in Khair Abad District in Arak County was also attacked.

MNA