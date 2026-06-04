Images of hitting Kuwait airports with Iran drone fabricated

An informed military official stated that enemy footage purporting to show an Iranian drone striking Kuwait International Airport is a fabricated staging, characterizing the reports as a psychological warfare campaign and a false-flag operation.

The official noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched its drones at U.S. targets in Kuwait during the middle of the night, with the impacts also occurring overnight. In contrast, the official pointed out that the footage broadcast by foreign media clearly shows broad daylight.

The military official further specified that the intended U.S. military targets for the IRGC drones were located more than 40 kilometers away from the civilian Kuwait airport, adding that a targeting error of that magnitude is impossible.

Providing further clarification, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, the IRGC spokesperson and deputy of public relations, stated that internal investigations confirm the IRGC Aerospace Force did not fire any projectiles toward the civilian facility.

Mohebi asserted that the destruction at the Kuwait airport’s passenger terminal was instead caused by a failure of U.S. Patriot missile defense systems.

MNA