US vessels withdraw toward India Ocean after Iran's warning

In a statement released on Friday, the Navy said that, as part of ongoing operations to counter acts of maritime aggression, harassment, and the seizure of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the “terrorist US Navy”, Iranian forces launched warning shots using Qadir missiles and newly developed offensive drones known as the “Martyr Dana”.

According to the statement, following the operation, the intruding US destroyers DDG-103 and DDG-87 departed the Oman Sea and headed toward the Indian Ocean.

The Navy added that, as a result of this operation and similar actions carried out in recent days, not only the American-Zionist destroyers operating within the George W. Bush Carrier Strike Group and the command center of the US terrorist naval forces, which were responsible for disrupting regional trade and maritime security, but also the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, were forced to leave the Oman Sea.

The Iranian Navy’s Operations Command and Control Center stressed the need for the “American-Zionist enemy” to cease maritime theft and hostile activities.

“Despite the expansion of the distance between enemy vessels and the range of the missiles used, should the need arise, this force (Iran’s Navy) will employ missiles with longer ranges,” the statement warned.

MNA