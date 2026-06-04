No peace without Zionist regime withdrawal from Lebanon: IRGC

In a statement issued on the recent events in Lebanon on Thursday, the IRGC declared stated that international condemnations and expressions of disgust from countries and nations around the world have had no effect on the behavior of Tel Aviv's "bloodthirsty rulers."

"The arrogant American regime, under the pretext of establishing peace, has only increased crime and genocide through its interventions," the statement read, according to Press TV.

The IRGC described the Israeli army as "cowardly and incapable," stating that it tries to compensates for its battlefield defeats by killing civilians and destroying homes, hospitals, and schools.

"This racist regime, despite unlimited support from America and European countries, has not even been able to win the hearts of the people of a single occupied village during its shameful existence," the statement said.

"Its skill is merely ruling over burned lands, and every day we witness the destruction of the homes of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon at the hands of this aggressor regime," it further said.

The IRGC asserted that the Lebanese nation will not allow the occupying regime to achieve through a forced agreement what it could not achieve through war, even with the support of the "child-killing American regime."

"Our primary condition for accepting a ceasefire in the regional war has been a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon," the statement said.

The IRGC stated that the enemy must urgently halt its attacks on the Lebanese people, immediately withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories back behind international borders, and recognize Lebanon's territorial integrity.

"The Lebanese nation is the pride of the Ummah and a symbol of the honor of the region's peoples. We will support them with all our being. No peace will be established in the region without withdrawal from the occupied territories of Lebanon," it said.

On Monday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered strikes on the Dahiyeh area, a predominantly Shia district in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and issued evacuation orders covering the entire area.

In response, Iran’s central military command warned that if Israel carried out its threat to bomb southern Beirut, Iranian forces would retaliate against the northern occupied territories.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also said Tehran was ready to help Lebanon resist the “illegal aggression,” adding that a Lebanon ceasefire is “an integral part of any ceasefire and any final agreement” with the United States.

Shortly after Iran’s warning, US President Donald Trump said on social media that he had intervened, claiming he had held a “very productive conversation” with Netanyahu that prevented further escalation.

He also said he had reached an understanding with Hezbollah through senior representatives, stating that the resistance group had agreed to halt attacks in exchange for Israel refraining from strikes.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, which also covers Lebanon, has been in place since early April, though Israel has continued carrying out daily attacks on the Arab country in violation of the truce.

Iran has repeatedly said that any ceasefire must be comprehensive, covering all fronts, including Lebanon, and has warned it will not tolerate continued Israeli attacks on the country.

MNA