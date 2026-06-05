  1. Politics
Jun 5, 2026, 1:03 PM

Iran, Chima, Russia discuss IAEA chief on next BoG's meeting

Iran, Chima, Russia discuss IAEA chief on next BoG's meeting

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – The representatives of Iran, China, and Russia held a joint meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss issues related to the agency’s upcoming Board of Governors ; meeting.

Permanent Representative of Iran to the IAEA Reza Najafi, Permanent Representative of China Li Song, and Permanent Representative of Russia Mikhail Ulyanov held a joint meeting with Rafael Grossi in Geneva on Friday to discuss issues expected to be raised at the agency’s next Board of Governors session.

The representatives of the three countries reviewed and exchanged views on matters related to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors during their talks with Grossi.

MNA

News ID 245052

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