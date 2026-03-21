US says is winning but reality shows another: Araghchi 

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote, “Americans haven’t forgotten how, even as hundreds of US soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well that the US was ‘winning.”

“The media haven’t forgotten either; those briefings full of fantasy from the frontlines became infamous as the ‘Five O’clock Follies.’”

He added, “Fast forward to today: same script, different stage; Hegseth steps up, and the message is still detached from reality.”

“Right as US authorities claim Iran’s air defenses are gone, an F-35 gets hit. As they declare Iran’s navy finished, USS Gerald Ford turns back, and USS Abraham Lincoln drifts farther away.”

“Different decade, same ‘we’re winning.”

MNA