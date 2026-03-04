People in Tehran to bid farewell to Ayatollah Khamenei



A ceremony will begin at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla (congregational prayers site) in Tehran on Wednesday night for people to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Development Organization (IDO)’s Coordination Council said the ceremony will start at 10 p.m. local time tonight and that it will run for three days.

Planning for organizing the funeral for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is also underway, according to the head of the council.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred in a US-Israeli attack on his office in Tehran on Saturday.

Iran’s Cabinet of Ministers declared 40 days of national mourning following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression, which has also led to the martyrdom of a number of senior military commanders and hundreds of civilians, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4, carrying out massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region.

MNA