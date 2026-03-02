Hezbollah enters war with Israel

Hezbollah says it targeted an Israeli base in Haifa in retaliation for the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, “in defence of Lebanon and its people and in response to the repeated Israeli aggressions”.

“The resistance leadership has always affirmed that the continuation of Israeli aggression and the assassination of our leaders, youth and people gives us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place,” the group said in a statement.

“The Israeli enemy cannot continue its fifteen-month-long aggression without a warning response to halt this aggression and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories.”

MNA