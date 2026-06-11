IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz until further notice

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the closure was prompted by repeated violations of the ceasefire conditions by the American enemy.

It said no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman, and that approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered cooperation with the enemy.

The indefinite closure extends and formalises an earlier announcement by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command that the strategic waterway was closed to all shipping following U.S. strikes on southern Iran.

MNA