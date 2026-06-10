  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2026, 1:38 AM

Explosions reported in south Iran: local sources to Mehr

Explosions reported in south Iran: local sources to Mehr

BANDAR ABBAS, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Local people in the southern Hormuzgan Province told Mehr correspondent in early hours of Thursday they had heard explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Minab, Sirik and Hengam Island and some other areas.

According to Mehr reporter in Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan Province on Persian Gulf, on Thursday morning, explosions were reported in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Minab, Sirik and Hengam Island by local sources and residents of surrounding villages.

None of the official military and law enforcement apparatuses have yet commented on the cause of these sounds by the time this news was benig covered bby Mehr.

Clashes have also occurred at sea between Iranian and American forces.

Mehr correspondet also reported air defense was activated in Mohr District in Fars Province in southwest and Assaluyeh District in south.

Last night's attacks by the US army on Iranian positions in the south of the country dre harsh Iran's missile repornse.

MNA/6856830;6856833;6856800

News ID 245250

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News