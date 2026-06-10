Explosions reported in south Iran: local sources to Mehr

According to Mehr reporter in Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan Province on Persian Gulf, on Thursday morning, explosions were reported in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Minab, Sirik and Hengam Island by local sources and residents of surrounding villages.

None of the official military and law enforcement apparatuses have yet commented on the cause of these sounds by the time this news was benig covered bby Mehr.

Clashes have also occurred at sea between Iranian and American forces.

Mehr correspondet also reported air defense was activated in Mohr District in Fars Province in southwest and Assaluyeh District in south.

Last night's attacks by the US army on Iranian positions in the south of the country dre harsh Iran's missile repornse.

MNA/6856830;6856833;6856800