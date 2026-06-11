New strategic equations in West Asia not to change: Ejei

Islamic Iran will drive the final nail into America’s coffin in the West Asian region, God willing, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

Everyone should know that for a Muslim Iranian, defending the homeland is not just about protecting the land, but also about protecting honor, identity, and a great civilizational heritage, he said.

The night uprising of the Iranian nation, which has been going on for 100 nights, is a testament to the firm determination of our people and armed forces to respond decisively and crushingly to any enemy aggression, the Judiciary Chief emphasized.

“Four decades and more than seven years have passed since the dawn of a revolution that was formed by relying on the will of the people and continued by relying on national unity; a path that was tested in political, economic, and international ups and downs, but never stopped moving.”

He added, “The people of Iran stand like solid, steadfast, and unwavering mountains, and have pledged and sworn to defend the essence of Islamic Iran. Our people are not afraid of the threats of (US President Donald) Trump and the likes of this wicked person, and they consider the true meaning of honor and a beacon of guidance to be sacrifice for the sake of religion and homeland.”

He went on to say that “America and its corrupt president should know that the strategic equations and security arrangements in the West Asian region will never return to the way they were before, and Islamic Iran will drive the final nail into America’s coffin in the West Asian region, God willing.”

MNA/TSN