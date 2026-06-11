  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2026, 10:05 AM

Two ships hit trying to run Hormuz closure

Two ships hit trying to run Hormuz closure

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran's IRGC naval forces struck two vessels that attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz illegally on Thursday, hours after Tehran declared the strategic waterway fully closed to all shipping.

The IRGC Navy said the two ships were hit after attempting to pass through the strait without authorisation.

No details were immediately provided on the vessels' flags, ownership or the condition of their crews.

The incident came shortly after the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all oil tankers and commercial ships, citing insecurity caused by U.S. military strikes on southern Iran. The command warned that any vessel attempting to transit would be struck.

MNA 

News ID 245252

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News