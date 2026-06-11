Two ships hit trying to run Hormuz closure

The IRGC Navy said the two ships were hit after attempting to pass through the strait without authorisation.

No details were immediately provided on the vessels' flags, ownership or the condition of their crews.

The incident came shortly after the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all oil tankers and commercial ships, citing insecurity caused by U.S. military strikes on southern Iran. The command warned that any vessel attempting to transit would be struck.

MNA