  1. Technology
Jun 10, 2026, 10:18 PM

Handala warns US army of harsh response to aggression

Handala warns US army of harsh response to aggression

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The hacking group Handala has released a new statement warning the United States and its allies against any potential action targeting Iran, saying that a severe response would await them.

In its message, the group stated that “missiles are ready to launch” and warned that any move by the United States or its allies would be met with a strong and decisive reaction.

Handala also addressed U.S. Marines directly, urging them to contact their families and say goodbye. The statement said that the group was waiting for what it described as a “mistake” by the United States and added that “the blow delivered in the coming hours will be bitter.”

The message concluded with a threatening remark directed at the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran: “Welcome to hell.”

MNA

News ID 245247

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