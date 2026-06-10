Handala warns US army of harsh response to aggression

In its message, the group stated that “missiles are ready to launch” and warned that any move by the United States or its allies would be met with a strong and decisive reaction.

Handala also addressed U.S. Marines directly, urging them to contact their families and say goodbye. The statement said that the group was waiting for what it described as a “mistake” by the United States and added that “the blow delivered in the coming hours will be bitter.”

The message concluded with a threatening remark directed at the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran: “Welcome to hell.”

MNA