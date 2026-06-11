  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2026, 9:28 AM

US warplanes destroyed in Iran retaliation: IRGC

US warplanes destroyed in Iran retaliation: IRGC

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The IRGC said they fired 12 ballistic missiles at a US airbase in Jordan, destroying F-16, F-15 and F-35 warplanes and key installations in retaliation for American missile strikes on Iranian civilian and military sites.

In a statement, the IRGC public relations office said its aerospace force launched the missiles at the al-Azraq airbase and its control centre, targeting locations housing American fighter aircraft.

It said the strikes destroyed a large number of planes and important facilities belonging to the "child-killing U.S. army."

The operation was described as retaliation for U.S. missile attacks on a recreational venue, a production complex and the perimeter of a barracks near Karaj and Nazarabad, as well as a local IRGC base in Pishva.

The statement praised the "faithful and heroic people of Iran" for more than 100 days of steadfastness and resistance.

It said the operation will continue as long as enemy "mischief" persists.

MNA 

News ID 245257

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