Iran to respond to any new aggression firmly, immediately

In a message released on Wednesday to commemorate the martyrs of the 12‑day war (June 2025), Qalibaf paid tribute to the fallen commanders and scientists who gave their lives in defense of the nation, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, Brigadier General Gholamali Rashid, Brigadier General Gholamreza Moharabi, Mehdi Rabbani, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Ali Shadmani, Mohammad Kazemi, Saeed Izadi, as well as nuclear scientists Dr. Fereydoun Abbasi and Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

“The imposed wars, the first, second and third, have shown the world that the path of victory and triumph passes through steadfastness and martyrdom,” he said.

“The people have risen, the streets have become the backbone of the battlefield, awakening nations and strengthening wills.”

Qalibaf emphasized that despite the assassination of commanders and scientists, Iran’s scientific movement and defensive capability have not diminished.

“Any aggression is answered with decisiveness and immediacy,” he stated.

The speaker also paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and reaffirmed allegiance to the current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

“The stars of Iran’s sky once again show us the way, guiding us on the path of the Leader,” Qalibaf said, adding that the ultimate victory is near and the battle continues.

He concluded with a Quranic verse, “And another [favor] you love: victory from Allah and an imminent conquest. And give good news to the believers.”

The 12‑day war in June 2025 was a previous round of US‑Israeli aggression against Iran.

The ongoing imposed war, which began on February 28, 2026, has seen 100 waves of Iranian retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but tensions remain high.

MNA