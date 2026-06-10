Iran victorious over Poland in 2026 IWBF Men's Repechage

Morteza Abedi was Iran’s topscorer with 25 points, while Mateusz Filipski scored 13 points for Poland, tehran Times reported.

Headed by Behrouz Soltani, Iran had defeated Senegal (77-24) and Brazil (75-63) in Group B.

The World Championship Repechage Tournament is being held from June 8 to June 12 in Suphan Buri, Thailand.

The first-placed team in Group B will automatically qualify for Ottawa 2026 IWBF World Championships. The remaining qualification games on 11 June will determine the other teams advancing from the tournament.

The Iranian team first held a training camp in Turkey, where they play Galatasaray and Fenerbahce teams.

MNA