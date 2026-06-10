Iran not to back down in face of hegemony-seeking powers

Major General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks after Iran's response to the latest US aggression on centers in the south of the country on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian military spokesman said his country has consistently responded forcefully to every threat made by US President Donald Trump.

“Every threat Trump has made has been met with a strong response from us, and we have demonstrated this in practice,” Shekarchi said while commenting on the recent remarks by the US president.

He added that since June 13, 2025, Iran has repeatedly shown that it will answer any threat proportionately, with responses that are “more severe, stronger, and more decisive than before.”

The senior military spokesman stressed that Iran would never back down in the face of what he described as the global hegemonic system and its adversaries, particularly Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There is absolutely no cause for concern,” Shekarchi said. “With God’s support and guidance, we are determined to defeat the enemy, and, God willing, we will succeed in doing so.”

MNA/6856543