India summons US diplomat to protest over ‘attack’ on vessel

Indian External Affairs Ministry sources told Anadolu that Jason Meeks, charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to protest the attack on the ship.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces disabled an oil tanker late Tuesday after the vessel allegedly violated a maritime blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

Later, India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman.

“Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 3 Indians are reportedly missing,” the ministry said.

MNA