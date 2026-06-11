Claims on finalization of Iran-US MoU text false: Media

A British media outlet has claimed that a draft agreement between Iran and the US had been finalized, Tasnim reported.

However, the claim is incorrect as no such text has been finalized.

It as US President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement with Iran was within reach, a claim rejected by Iranian officials.

Trump alleged that Iranian officials had contacted him directly and requested a halt to military strikes. He also warned that military options would remain available if Tehran refused to accept Washington’s proposed agreement.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has denied the claim.

In a statement early on Thursday, the IRGC’s public relations office said the US president’s claim is “a cover to escape war."

Earlier, some local news agencies had also rejected the claim, citing security sources.

The sources called the claim an “absolute lie” and said Iran will give a “crushing response” to the latest act of US military aggression against Iran.

MNA