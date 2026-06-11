Iran's Foreign Ministry slams fresh US aggression

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry warned that Washington would be to blame for the dangerous consequences of its warmongering.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the crimes of the terrorist regime of the United States in its massive attack on Iran last night and emphasizes that the responsibility for the very dangerous consequences resulting from this (warmongering) lies with the ruling body of the United States,” the statement said.

“The illegal and criminal attacks by the United States in recent hours are not only a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law regarding respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, but have also rendered the April 8, 2026, ceasefire, practically meaningless,” it added.

“On the other hand, the continued use of the territory and facilities of some countries in the region by the terrorist army of the United States to prepare and carry out aggressive operations against Iran has placed those countries on the side of the aggressors. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly recalling the legal and moral commitment of all countries in the region to prevent the US terrorist army from using their territory, facilities and resources to commit the crime of aggression against Iran, emphasizes its determination to neutralize the origin and source of aggressive attacks against Iran, in line with exercising the inherent right of self-defense against the military aggression of the US and its accomplices.”

The statement went on to say, “The Islamic Republic of Iran notes the joint responsibility of all member states of the United Nations to explicitly oppose the gross violation of the fundamental principles and purposes of the UN Charter by the US and the Zionist regime. Without a doubt, silence and inaction in the face of the lawlessness and bullying of the US and the Zionist regime will drive the world further towards chaos and insecurity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran notes the legal duty of the United Nations Security Council and each of its members to fulfill its responsibility for international peace and security, and also emphasizes the legal and moral responsibility of the secretary general of this organization before human conscience and international public opinion to clearly state the existing facts.

“Issuing general and vague statements, in a situation where there is not the slightest doubt about the aggressive nature of the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, is not considered a responsible action and will only encourage the aggressor parties to continue breaking the law and further violating the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law.”

MNA