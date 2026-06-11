IRGC strikes 18 American targets in Kuwait and Bahrain

The IRGC public relations office said its Aerospace and Navy forces carried out two waves of operations, hitting and destroying key assets at the Ali al-Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber air bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain.

The statement described the strikes as punishment for the "child-killing U.S. army's" aggression against service units, IRGC coastal posts, the police command and the Bandar Abbas airport perimeter.



The statement cited a Quranic verse on proportional retaliation and concluded with the phrase: "Victory is only from God, the Almighty, the Wise."



MNA