Iran, Russia, and China issue joint statement at IAEA

The joint text—read aloud on Wednesday by Moscow’s permanent representative in Vienna—warned that the draft resolution spearheaded by the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom (E3) is a counterproductive maneuver designed solely to destabilize an already fragile geopolitical environment.

The three powers formally challenged the legal basis for holding Iran to defunct restrictions, pointing to the expiration of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

“We emphasize that the current agenda item of the Board of Governors regarding the implementation of the NPT Safeguards Agreement and relevant provisions of UN Security Council resolutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran is inappropriate,” the joint statement read. “In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), all of its provisions terminated on October 18, 2025.”

The statement drew attention to unprecedented challenges facing the nuclear non-proliferation regime following military strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

The trio noted that repeated attacks on safeguarded Iranian facilities, coupled with continuous threats of further aggression, have deeply undermined the core pillars of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Moscow, Tehran, and Beijing concluded by urging other members of the IAEA Board of Governors to see through the Western resolution, which is framed under the guise of “supporting” the Director General.

The three nations pointed out that Grossi himself did not recommend any punitive Board action in his official report. They labeled the Western push “untimely, counterproductive, and deeply politicized,” appealing to all responsible member states to refrain from supporting it.

A sustainable resolution, the statement concluded, can only be achieved through an immediate and permanent halt to all military strikes, the removal of threats of aggression, and strict respect for a nation’s inalienable right to develop peaceful nuclear technology without discrimination.

MNA